I was pleased to read in your May 29 article that Fountain Hills will soon be receiving CARES Act funding. However, while this money may take some pressure off of the town’s budget, it will do little to relieve the financial pressure on average citizens from medical bills related to COVID and other illnesses.
Normally, high prices are simply a function of demand exceeding supply. But, in the case of healthcare, government-imposed mandates also add costs through inefficiency. The way to lower prices is to have adequate supply and most importantly, eliminate the inefficiency.
When COVID-19 hit, increasing the supply and streamlining the delivery of medical services suddenly became a top priority to the state government. Through temporary executive orders, Governor Ducey allowed pharmacists to dispense maintenance supplies of medication and permitted physicians to prescribe medicine over the phone. Making patients go to see a doctor to get a prescription renewed has so many costs associated it: Facilities, staff, exposure to sick people, and your time. Not to mention the expensive, preventable, tragedies that occur when people run out of medication. Why should anyone ever have to endure or pay for that if their doctor is happy to renew their prescription over the phone?
The Governor’s temporary orders also gave pharmacies the ability to get better prices by purchasing medication from companies licensed anywhere in the country. But why should you ever have to pay more for the same medication merely because it comes from out-of-state.
When you elect me to the state Senate, you can count on me to fight to make these “temporary” measures permanent. Because, for Arizonans, ensuring inexpensive and convenient access to healthcare is always a top priority.