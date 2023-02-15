Your whole body needs great care to keep it working well. That was the main message of Fountain Hills’ first Health Fair held on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11. Not only can you get well with today’s most up-to-date scientific treatments and therapies, you can learn to stay well, too.
Eight health-related businesses were part of this event to provide information and answers. It was held at the Learning Center adjacent to the high school grounds. The Four Peaks Rotary Club sponsored the fair, and Debbie Clasen, founder of Clasen Communications, coordinated it. Some health testing mobiles were available outside, and kind and committed experts were inside talking to participants about different problems and their solutions.
Four of the specialists gave dynamic presentations about important health strategies. Dr. Christopher Condon of the Ally Spine Center talked about how to “Ditch the Drugs and Skip the Scalpel.” Dr. James Mead from the Fountain Hills Medical Center highlighted “Your Heart and Your Health.” PJ Cardona, a certified light therapist from Inlight Therapy, presented “The All-Natural Healing Benefits of Red Light Therapy,” and Debbie Romano, a certified nutrition consultant and founder of Healthy Heartbeats, inspired her audience with “A Healthier Me in 2023.”
Ken Greenstreet from Fountain Hills Physical Therapy gave out a lot of information for both healing and staying well, and Linda Benkowski, aroma therapist from Quantum Health Organics, explained Yoga Nidra, essential oils, sound therapy and more. Representatives from the 7-5-3 Academy and 360 Physical Therapy talked about their programs that keep bodies strong and fit. “Health is wealth,” they say.
Thank you, Four Peaks Rotary, for putting on such a beneficial event.