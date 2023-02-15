Your whole body needs great care to keep it working well. That was the main message of Fountain Hills’ first Health Fair held on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11. Not only can you get well with today’s most up-to-date scientific treatments and therapies, you can learn to stay well, too.

Eight health-related businesses were part of this event to provide information and answers. It was held at the Learning Center adjacent to the high school grounds. The Four Peaks Rotary Club sponsored the fair, and Debbie Clasen, founder of Clasen Communications, coordinated it. Some health testing mobiles were available outside, and kind and committed experts were inside talking to participants about different problems and their solutions.