If lawmakers want to improve America’s health care system, then they should start by working together to address the true factors that contribute to the high cost of care.
Instead, some legislators in Washington seem more intent on disrupting our entire health care system and making it harder for doctors and providers to effectively serve their patients and communities. As well-intended as they may be, government-controlled health care proposals like those that would massively expand Medicare would only serve to threaten the program that millions of Americans rely on. Expanding Medicare would push an already financially unstable program even closer to insolvency, threatening access and affordability for some of our country’s most at-risk patient groups.
Over the past year and longer, America’s health care system has been working together to protect our communities. And with passage of the American Rescue Plan Act helping expand access to coverage for millions of new Americans, there has never been a better time to continue building on and improving what is currently working well in our health care system while fixing what isn’t.