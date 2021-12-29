Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is an America-loving, longtime citizen of Fountain Hills. A beacon for law and order, a fiscal conservative and the son of Italian immigrants who has lived all over the world, yet claims the best Italian restaurant is right here in Fountain Hills.
In the spring of 2016 candidate Donald Trump brought his MAGA rally to Fountain Park. Escorting and welcoming Trump to his hometown was Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Other Republicans were nowhere to be seen; the governor wasn’t there, none of the delegation, and Senator McCain was a no show. Both Joe and Trump received massive applause from the thousands gathered. Joe Arpaio is solid in his beliefs. He took the measure of Trump and said, “I’m in.”
Recently, I signed Joe’s petition for mayor of Fountain Hills because he gets it! He understands the need for a core industry, totally understands public safety, bad versus good planning and development and he listens to and works for the people. He is beholden to no one, believes his boss is the public and that’s who he would serve.
Most importantly, he believes that budgeted public money needs to deliver what citizens expect. It’s just a few months until you decide who you want sitting in the mayor’s chair. Joe Arpaio is as iconic as our storied Fountain and would bring strength and order to Town Hall with no hidden agenda except to serve. He checks all the boxes.