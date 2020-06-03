John Kavanagh and company have once again chosen the mantra that self-responsibility only applies to the people, and that businesses in our state should be shielded from the consequences of their actions. While returning for a few final days of the legislative session during the coronavirus outbreak, Arizona House Republicans passed a bill, HB2912, that would give businesses almost full legal and civil immunity. They’re leaning into the fake threat, a boogeyman, of “frivolous lawsuits” while ignoring the very real threat from virus transmission.
This is the unfortunate kind of thing you get with one party dominating our lawmaking process. Are they passing bills that help you and your family? Will this bill ensure an establishment takes the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe? Will a business open too soon or stay open when they shouldn’t? Will a business in Arizona’s actions lead to someone’s death? The answers aren’t pretty, but if the House Republicans have their way, there’s nothing anyone will be able to do about that.
The worst part about this bill is that while it gives a perverse incentive to act irresponsibly, it’s completely unnecessary. If people do bring frivolous lawsuits, the courts are more than capable of throwing the lawsuits out immediately and even awarding legal fees to the individuals and businesses who were sued.
If we want things to change, we’re going to have to change who controls the Legislature. Will we continue to elect politicians that talk about family values and then put the almighty dollar above our health? In this emerging time of pandemic we need a Legislature to represent everyday people. Shame on the 31 House members who gave businesses a “get out of jail free” card while crushing the rights of the rest of us.