Congratulations to local Democrat activist Eric Landau for winning this year’s Poison Pen Award for his false and mean-spirited attacks in last week’s Times’ letters section (Travesty) against not only me, but also local businesswoman Merita Kraya and The Fountain Hills Times. Such well-executed triple attacks are called “hat tricks.” In addition, Landau even squeezed in a plug for my Democrat opponent. What a pro.
The foundation of Landau’s venomous attacks was my nominating Merita for the Arizona Retailers Association “Retailer of the Year” award, which she deserved as owner of the popular Euro Pizza Café. Merita is a hardworking businesswoman, a refugee from a communist country and a member of the town’s Chamber of Commerce, who helps other businesses.
Landau criticized Merita for being cited for not obeying the governor’s COVID-19 order but forgot to mention that when the county prosecutor’s office looked at the case, they dropped all the charges. Eric’s failure to cite that pertinent fact made his letter especially poisonous, misleading and worthy of the Poison Pen Award. Way to go, Eric!
Landau then totally fabricates the story of how Merita was honored with the retailer’s award. He writes, “Merita yells to Kavanagh and tosses him the ball. Kavanagh kicks it over the goal line.” What a bold-faced lie. I nominated Merita because she deserved it. She knew nothing about the nomination until after she was declared the winner. Telling that whopper is one more reason why Eric gets the Poison Pen Award and is also in the running for the Pinocchio Award.
Finally, Landau attacked The Times for reporting on the award’s presentation to Merita because an open press appears to mean little to Eric and, if he doesn’t like someone, you should not be able to read good things about them.