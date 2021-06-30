C’mon, Harris, no rational person was fooled by your brief visit to El Paso, where you and your democrat backup team were taken on a milk run and photo op hundreds of miles from the Rio Grande sector, where all the action is.
Why did you not go there, where you could watched the illegals wading across the river by day and coming by ferryboat at night, with Captain Cartel at helm? You could have asked them as they surrender to the border agents what the root causes are for them leaving their homeland and coming to the U.S.A. Want to bet it’s not climate change?
Maybe you could have taken a tour of the migrant minor facilities, but I’m sure it would have ruined your dinner back in California. How about coming to Arizona and we can put you up in an upscale hotel in Scottsdale, where the migrants vacation while awaiting processing? I think you would like the amenities and you could hit the gym and take a swim with them before leaving.
What is your plan of action for the surge at the border, or is the surge your plan of action? Why did you allow Biden to delegate, or should I say abdicate, his responsibility for the border disaster he created? Fess up, what is your goal?