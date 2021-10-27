Your Oct. 20 “Sodium” article is generally misleading. Fountain Hills water is not hard due to “sodium in the ground water,” the Salt River notwithstanding. EPCOR water is mostly from the CAP canal system, and it also includes some local sourcing.
Our water is hard (16 grain per gallon) due to naturally present calcium and magnesium. Sodium in a water softener is used to create a brine solution that removes these elements from the resin core of the device so that it can be flushed out, thereby “recharging” the softener.
To lower the sodium in sewer water going to FHSD, consider that a softener loses its ability to soften water in 10-15 years, after which it will continue to use softener salt, but it will not soften the water.
Homeowners should check the output water for hardness, (do not test water from the “cold” kitchen tap, as that tap is generally on the “hard water loop"” and stop adding salt if the reading is high. If desired, replace the unit with a $500-$600 (not including install) unit, sized to the household, and get one that complies with California standards, because they are salt efficient. Homeowners can test for hardness with test strips, or ask a local pool store to test the sample.
Follow the manufacturer’s procedures and they’ll have soft water and also present far less sodium to the FHSD. Then we’ll have green grass again. Now, if only we could convince the Parks Department to stop watering the citizens at Fountain Lake.