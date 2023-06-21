I don’t know about you, but I always kind of like to get election results as soon as possible. Evidently our locally elected officials – State Representatives Chaplik and Kolodin along with State Senator Kavanagh – don’t care about the time it takes for ballots to be counted. All voted in favor of House Bill 2722.
HB 2722 “Elections; option; full hand count” basically states that any Arizona county can forego the electronic tabulation of ballots and go back to a full hand count. Now, in a small county that might be doable for whatever reason but, in Maricopa County, probably not the case.