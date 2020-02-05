The Hall of Fame Selection Committee is very excited about the new inductees into the Hall of Fame. They, plus the Legacy Award winners, will be honored at the Hall of Fame dinner on Wednesday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at the Community Center.
Invitations to the event are now in the mail. The invitations go to people who have attended the dinner in the past. Thus, if you are new to the community or have not participated in the past, it is as easy as calling the museum, 480-837-2612, or by going online, rotmuseum.org/hall-of-fame-dinner, to set up and pay for your reservation. The tickets are $50 per person or you can outright order a table for eight. That cost is $400 for the table. All reservations must be paid at the time the reservation(s) are made.
This dinner has sold out for the last three years. Reserve early to make sure you are in on the fun. The inductees are people who have contributed greatly to Fountain Hills, the Verdes and Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. We are honored to be able to honor these wonderful inductees.