The letter dialog with Representative John Kavanagh is enlightening. His responses illustrate the saying that “A half-truth can be more deceptive than a complete lie.”
Kavanagh defends his effort to shift control of a voter registration website to politicians by explaining that it’s currently operated by an “outside non-government contractor.” The website was developed by the Arizona Department of Transportation for voters to register when applying for a driver’s license. ADOT currently shares responsibility for the website with input from elected officials. Kavanagh wanted to transfer control exclusively to the politicians, calling it “good policy.”
Governor Ducey vetoed Kavanagh’s bill, noting that giving exclusive control to politicians would remove current “checks and balances.” Kavanagh failed to mention that.
Kavanagh suggests a “literacy” test for letter writers. “Literacy” should include politicians understanding the impact of their proposals. A truth-in-politics test requiring politicians to tell the whole truth, not misleading half-truths, seems warranted.
Kavanagh denies that he has become a professional politician. He discusses his previous jobs. Whatever he used to be, Kavanagh has become a professional politician. He’s become a partisan gadfly, promoting divisive and social-culture issues locally, nationally and on social media. He flip-flops jobs with our state senator when otherwise barred from office by term limits. What more does it take to be a professional politician?
Kavanagh denies certain motives for his voter suppression behavior. He says his actions have nothing to do with politics, or fear of certain voters. Who can believe Kavanagh when “nonexistent fraud” is his explanation for voter suppression?
Actions reveal motives. Arizona law requires that local elections be non-partisan. Kavanagh disagrees. He and supporters have signaled that the 2022 mayoral and town council elections will be a raucous donnybrook of partisan attacks.
What motives are revealed? Are these the actions of a well-intentioned politician?