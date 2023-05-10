Currently, 120.5 guns are owned for every 100 United States’ residents, the highest rate in the world by a factor of more than two, according to US News & World Report. Think about that fact as the MAGA Republicans, FOX and the NRA tell you that if we just had more guns and armed teachers, everybody would be protected. Hogwash!

Now, consider that only 32% of our populace owns one or more guns. And even the majority of these gun owners support specific gun safety policies such as red flag laws, universal background checks and requiring permits to purchase or possess a gun. Why then does Congress refuse to act? It’s obvious that MAGA Republicans have found their manufactured fear campaign (fear immigrants, crime, the “other” – buy a gun) to be a winning strategy for them, rewarded by dark money.