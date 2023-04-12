“The Right to Arms” was a thought-provoking editorial from Bob Burns last week. He expertly expressed the sorrow and frustration that we all feel each time a school shooting occurs.

No one wants to accept the idea that nothing can or should be done to prevent the never-ending gun violence this country is experiencing. I believe that most Americans want much stronger regulations on gun sales and are frustrated by the lack of action. Politicians fear the loss of big campaign donations if stronger gun regulations are enacted. They have really let us down, but informed voters have the power to change that.