“The Right to Arms” was a thought-provoking editorial from Bob Burns last week. He expertly expressed the sorrow and frustration that we all feel each time a school shooting occurs.
No one wants to accept the idea that nothing can or should be done to prevent the never-ending gun violence this country is experiencing. I believe that most Americans want much stronger regulations on gun sales and are frustrated by the lack of action. Politicians fear the loss of big campaign donations if stronger gun regulations are enacted. They have really let us down, but informed voters have the power to change that.
I liked that Bob included some interesting historical facts about our gun culture. American history can be disturbing, but when put in context, it is very informative. When history is erased for the sake of shielding us from reality or changing the narrative, the opportunity to learn from the past is also erased. That is why our schools need social studies curriculums that are truthful. I think that Americans need to know the facts so that we make better decisions going forward.
Last week I listened as our School Board received information about some impressive new products designed to protect our students from possible school invasions: gun shot alarms, defensive fencing, bulletproof window film, auto lockdown devices and “safe rooms” within each classroom. I realized that our Fountain Hills schools, already underfunded and lacking in basic educational facilities and equipment, need to also create a budget for protecting kids from crazed shooters. It is an absolute necessity for school safety.
Finally, that interesting budget discussion brought to mind the recent school bond election. Voters were persuaded to vote it down, a big mistake we can avoid making again, now that we know the facts.