What would you be willing to accept to stop the killing of Americans by Americans? In 2019, 23,941 gun-related deaths in the U.S. were suicides while 14,414 were murders. By the end of 2019, there were 417 mass shootings in the U.S. Thirty-one of those shootings were mass murders. Those shootings involved four or more people.
Would you be willing to demand a revision of the Second Amendment so Americans could no longer buy non-hunting firearms to kill themselves or kill others? Would you be willing to demand that the 1994 assault weapons ban be reinstated to prevent mass shootings of Americans against Americans?
What would you be willing to do to help stop the bleeding and dying of Americans?