There are citizens in the United States who want abortion to be banned or severely limited, citing the right of unborn children and ignoring the right of a woman to be in charge of her own body. However, many of the same citizens seem to be willing to have school children killed with automatic weapons in order to uphold their “right to bear arms.”
In 1791 our forefathers had no idea when passing the Second Amendment that guns would be made that are capable of mowing down a class of elementary students in just seconds.
We have children being murdered because of lawmakers who are afraid of the NRA lobby and gun manufacturers that fund their campaigns. They are not representing you and me and our children and grandchildren. They are looking only to take care of themselves and their seat in Congress. We all should be asking our local and state representatives where they stand on gun control laws that can help prevent this insanity from continuing, and vote accordingly!
Think about this: A person only has to be 18 to buy an automatic weapon and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, but has to be 25 to rent a car. The car rental companies seem to understand that renting a car to an 18-year-old is not in their best interest.