Words matter. Words killed seven people at the U.S. Capitol Building, injured hundreds of Capitol police and destroyed thousands of dollars of property.
Donald Trump’s words: “We will stop the steal,” “We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen,” “If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” and “We are going to the Capitol” sent thousands of fanatics to the Capitol Building where they fought with Capitol police, broke down doors and windows and searched for members of Congress to kill and maim.
Trump watched for several hours while rioters looked everywhere for Vice President Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and others, intending to remove them from office through lethal force. During the riot, Trump was urged to make a statement. He told the rioters “We love you, you’re very special.”
The riot would never have occurred but for Donald Trump’s incessant calls to his followers to stop the peaceful and legitimate transfer of power to the next President of the United States. Fifty-seven senators found Trump guilty of causing the riot. Fifty-seven senators held Trump accountable. Their vote sent a message to the world. Guilty!