After their self-aggrandizing talk, every action this federal administration takes is intentionally programed to fail. The leadership elected to serve you, is defying you, enriching themselves at the expense of common people.
Elected officials should be patriotic volunteers dedicated to serving the public and have degenerated into a cabal of greedy career politicians. Painfully, government failures keep getting worse. Bureaucrats repeat crazy talk as long as it takes to make it their reality. Then they keep parroting group-think to soften the public into accepting their failures. Lately failure seems to be the only consistent results from the incompetent leadership in power. Change is more than needed; new leadership with achievable ideas that are not preprogramed to fail is essential.
Federal politicians are like a gang of drunken gamblers packed around a no limit craps table. No bet is too small; no loss is too much when you are losing an unlimited supply of other peoples’ money. When Governing Under the Influence (GUI) fails they just print more money to lose and keep on bragging about themselves. A dumbfounded and passive public enables GUI behavior is to continue.
Term limits would curtail the endless string of career politicians, but it could put a sharper point on short-term corruption. Politicians, especially those in office for decades, voting to fire themselves is unlikely. Once in office politicians abandon their constituents’ needs to favor the donors, unions and lobbyists that will contribute to them in the next election.
Voting for change and balance, not a strict party line, can escape from those that have programmed themselves to fail. Support recalling politicians and appointees that put themselves or their party before the will of the people. Implore and insist that politicians, and their minions, are there to serve you, not defy you.