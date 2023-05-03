After their self-aggrandizing talk, every action this federal administration takes is intentionally programed to fail. The leadership elected to serve you, is defying you, enriching themselves at the expense of common people.

Elected officials should be patriotic volunteers dedicated to serving the public and have degenerated into a cabal of greedy career politicians. Painfully, government failures keep getting worse. Bureaucrats repeat crazy talk as long as it takes to make it their reality. Then they keep parroting group-think to soften the public into accepting their failures. Lately failure seems to be the only consistent results from the incompetent leadership in power. Change is more than needed; new leadership with achievable ideas that are not preprogramed to fail is essential.