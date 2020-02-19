Democratic House members colluded, asserted and then failed to prove that POTUS misbehaved. Instead of proposing a sensible sanction House democrats abused their power and demanded that the Senate politically assassinate POTUS for exercising his constitutional rights. No doubt House Democrats clearly violated the Constitution that governs their actions, individually tarnished themselves and destroying the public’s trust in Congress.
The House Speaker and her co-conspirator managers put themselves above the law to invent and rush through a completely partisan and totally unfair prosecution. Their radical behavior was blatantly obvious to everyone but them. The Senate had one principled choice – put the Democrats in their place.
In their shameless pursuit of power Democrats do not care how much pain and disorder they cause for us Americans. The framers never envisioned they needed to write actionable consequences against Congress for defamation/slander, abuse of power, anti-constitutional conduct or other illegal antics. Congress must fashion new legal guardrails.
A guardrail law should prohibit a partisan majority of the House from beginning an impeachment inquiry. The minimum requirement could be the number of the majority seats plus 10 percent of the minority seats to begin an impeachment inquiry. Should a second impeachment inquiry be proposed for the same president, the standard could be raised to the number of majority seats plus 25 percent of the minority seats. Of course, a vote by the full House is required.
The Electoral College is a firewall that effectively equalizes minority participation with majority clustering in presidential elections. POTUS also deserves legal shielding from the dominant majority once he is in office.
No person is above the law. No federal branch is authorized to abuse the law. Never again should anyone be at the illegal whims of partisan persecutors. Even a full acquittal is insufficient – amend the law.