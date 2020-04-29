In the information pamphlet regarding propositions 427 and 428, Paul Kelleher would like Fountain Hills to be just like Phoenix and Scottsdale. John Kavanagh is offering only two choices, one of them a “ghost” and the other a “gift.” Jeremy Hall is offering 400 units contributing “$4 million in tax revenue and $40 million in spending at local shops” over the first decade, which amounts to $1,000 per year per unit in tax revenue and $10,000 per year per unit in spending at local shops. Andi Bell says the Daybreak site is “on one of the best commercial intersections in Arizona.”
Many supporters talk about growth for Fountain Hills. Does Fountain Hills want it to be just like Phoenix and Scottsdale? If the property can be rezoned, can it not be rezoned as something other than the 400-unit complex proposed? Do the tax revenue and spending numbers sound realistic and significant? What is the meaning and significance of “one of the best commercial intersections in Arizona?” Is it possible for Fountain Hills to continue to grow indefinitely?
It is up to us.