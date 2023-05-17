Arrogant group-thinkers manipulate data to fabricate the narratives parroted throughout the news media. Group-think is the creed of propagandists who are paid to follow a script. News reporters have abandoned research, investigation and point/counter-point analysis.
Point/counter-point evaluation is healthy and productive. As group-thinkers train artificial intelligence to their single-minded definitions and narratives the news will become 100% biased. Censorship will be automatic, built in, impossible to detect.
“Racist” is the mother of all arrogant group-think words. Behind “racist” is the blurry core word – “equity.” Equity gave birth to a whole new ideology of undefined words intentionally used to incite controversy and division. Imprecise words like crisis, transitory, defund, white-rage, climate change, gun control, whatever it takes, anti-this or anti-that, ministry of truth, environmental justice, trans-everything/anything serve diversionary purposes. Words meant to keep Americans bleeding, not healing.
POTUS was elected in 2020 claiming he would heal the soul of America. The result of his executive orders, canceling energy independence on his first day in office, has spiraled into inflation, supply chain shortages, a looming recession and national disgrace. The federal bureaucracy can blame climate change all they want, but their decisions and actions are oppressing Americans and their natural rights.
By arresting people for praying, rewarding illegal immigrants and other criminals, forcing electric cars onto an inadequate energy grid, not prosecuting or punishing criminals equally or fairly, denying biological sex and, most importantly, ceasing parental rights and jeopardizing innocent children, POTUS is either lying or has no concept of what the soul of America really is.
Arrogant group-think, whose driving purpose is globalism, intentionally creates multiple diversions to hide the results of their actions. Globalism is the institutional nightmare intended to replace the American Dream.