Arrogant group-thinkers manipulate data to fabricate the narratives parroted throughout the news media. Group-think is the creed of propagandists who are paid to follow a script. News reporters have abandoned research, investigation and point/counter-point analysis.

Point/counter-point evaluation is healthy and productive. As group-thinkers train artificial intelligence to their single-minded definitions and narratives the news will become 100% biased. Censorship will be automatic, built in, impossible to detect.