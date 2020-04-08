In last week’s article regarding Dr. Ducey’s stay-at-home order, he also, “urged people to make a single weekly trip to the grocery store to get a week’s worth of needs.”
I guess he hasn’t had to do his own grocery shopping lately. The shelves are pretty empty. It is necessary to go almost every day in hopes of finding one or two items that you really need. If one orders with Instacart, it costs $10 approximately for delivery, which may only result in a small portion of one’s order being available. Don’t know too many people who can afford that.