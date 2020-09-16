If being “great” means division, conflict, turmoil, substituting lies for truth, disrespect, tribal behavior, the destruction of civility, fear-mongering, a diminishing moral code, and conspiracy theories perceived as reality; then maybe we are actually making America great again. Congratulations to all, and to all a good night.
Now, on the other hand, if we want to make America really great, go out in the morning after Election Day and find someone on the other side of the aisle, then give each other a hug. This act could be the start of rebuilding a civil society that somehow seems to have been destroyed in our search for greatness.