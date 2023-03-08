I’ve read about their efforts to improve the Fountain Hills community and I would like to thank and send appreciation to the Fountain Hills Council Members Skillicorn, Kalivianakis, Toth and Friedel for their much-needed great work to get the community going in the right direction again.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Fine Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- John Gibson using hobby to recreate history
- Sparks fly as Town Council alters Environmental Plan
- Golf ball net request returning to council agenda
- Irish Fest is March 11
- Tuning up for Music Fest
- Kite festival returns March 18
- Hall of Fame Legacy honoree announced
- Fountain Coins of Arizona celebrating its 25th year
- FHUSD enrollment is up
- Council splits vote on agenda request policy