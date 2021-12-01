“Joe GO” has finally been stopped on this Earth. Joe Goyena has gone home to be with his Lord.
“Joe GO,” as he has been affectionately called in Fountain Hills for decades, was one of the most brilliant and creative marketing real estate agents ever seen in our town. Joe worked tirelessly to get “deals done,” which translated to him as “serving families.” Joe saw the priority as to get an individual or a family a new home and to do it better than anyone.
When my family moved here in July 1999, we started looking for a home. We quickly saw Joe (and his wife, Carol) had four of the listings we were considering in our price range. We immediately arranged to meet Joe and ask him to be our buyer’s agent. From the time we met, a friendship blossomed for over 22 years. I was intrigued not only by his real estate expertise and zeal, but also his heart.
We truly lost one of the great ones in Fountain Hills. Back in his heyday of the 1990s/2000s, Joe (and Carol) sold more real estate in Fountain Hills than any other realtor. My family personally experienced his “whatever it takes to get a deal done” through his incredible financial generosity. And his kindness towards others was unmatched.
And the deep love I experienced him having for Carol was truly a role model to follow.
I share with so many in Fountain Hills who say they are close friends of Joe and Carol; that’s the type of quality people they are and one more example of the quality of people we have in Fountain Hills. Well done, thy good and faithful servant.
Fountain Hills lost a great one last week.