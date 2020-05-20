As I wind down my first year as president of the Fountain Hills PTO, I couldn’t let another moment slip by without making my feelings of deep gratitude known publicly.
I first want to thank the incredible and passionate PTO Board who never let up in their enthusiasm and commitment to our administration, teachers, students, staff, parents, sponsors and volunteers. Secondly, I would like to thank the teachers and entire school staff and administration for their support and ideas over the last 10 months. Finally, none of this would have been possible without parents and community involvement and their generosity in giving of time, talent and money.
Although none of us could have imagined how this year would end, we look forward to building on our successes. Hoping everyone has a safe and healthy summer, and see you all in a few months!