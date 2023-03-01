Mayor Dickey’s recent State of the Town presentation highlighted the many accomplishments of the Town’s dedicated staff. It recalled for me an observation from former Council Member David Spelich at a public meeting a few years ago. He said it was amazing what the staff delivers and spoke of a clear need for more revenue.
With the imminent retirement of Grady Miller, the Town owes him gratitude for his management of Town staff and his oversight of a very tight budget. His replacement will have big shoes to fill.