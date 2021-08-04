I never imagined I would have to hire an excavating contractor.
It started simply enough, the shower failed to drain, as did a toilet. Our regular plumber came out and snaked the sewer line between the house and street. The alleged blockage was 55 feet away from the house, possibly under the city street. The Fountain Hills Sanitation personnel responded with a camera and water jet. Their camera appeared to show tree roots invaded our line, as well as some rocks.
Unexpectedly, the sewer line was 17 feet deep at the point of blockage. A third party (national) plumbing company responded to cut the alleged roots and hopefully repair the line by inserting a fiberglass sleeve. This company cut through the blockage and confirmed the depth as 16 feet. Their camera indicated the rocks were caused by a broken or missing sewer line.
The only fix was excavation and the national company informed us it was too deep for them to repair. 811 identified electric power lines running parallel to the street curb, four feet from the curb. Qwik as a Wink plumbing referred us to Carume Construction, a father/son excavating company here in town and in business for 38 years. Owners Tom and Travis Hulme and their four-man crew safely navigated the tight confines of curbing and power lines when excavating the soil to access what ultimately was a 28-inch separation in our sewer line 16 feet deep, most likely from backfilling the original installation in 1998.
Carume completed the repairs, backfill and left our yard as it was upon their arrival just 10 hours earlier. They also utilized shoring, which had to fit within the deep and narrow hole. What an experienced and professional company and crew. We are grateful for their expertise.