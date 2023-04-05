It is always difficult to say goodbye to someone who has been extremely involved in the Town of Fountain Hills.
Grady Miller not only worked for the Town, but as a resident he was very much a part of this town. We have always found Grady to be extremely professional in his role as town manager, but have also enjoyed working side by side with him as a volunteer on many Town projects, since he recognized the importance of volunteerism.
During the pandemic it looked like it would be impossible to hold our multiple Blood Drives. Grady recognized the importance of this essential service and made sure we always had a place for the drives, including the Town Hall parking lot, the Community Center ballrooms (to enable social distancing), and making the Council Chambers available when the Community Center was being renovated.
Grady, thank you for being a part of this community and best of luck going forward.