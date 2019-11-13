The Fountain Hills Republican Club has another great meeting planned for Saturday Nov. 16, at the Community Center starting at 9 a.m., when Allister Adel, the new County Attorney, will discuss her vision for the office and answer attendees’ questions. Guests were able to intermingle with Allister Adel recently along with other elected officials at the successful FHRC Annual Picnic.
Speaking of the picnic, the numbers swelled in the final few days of registration to well over 150 attendees; who were then fed and entertained by the numerous great speakers. President Cecil Yates wishes to thank those who helped organize the successful picnic. He also expresses his appreciation for all those who took the time to stop by the Club’s booth at the Fountain Hills Arts and Craft Show. People were fired up and ready for the challenges we’ll face over the next 12 months.
A big thank you to all those who volunteered at the booth. It was very pleasing to see everyone ready to serve with much enthusiasm and motivation, but also enjoying the duty.
All political campaigns are going to need grass roots workers over the critical next year. Please seriously consider offering your name to volunteer for a little time or as much time as you can spare. Contact: https://fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org/contact-us/
On behalf of Republicans everywhere please stay actively involved. The time you put in will provide you with rich rewards with that feeling of satisfaction and achievement when you help win those key presidential, state and local races.
Look out for our float in the Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Parade. You might recognize a few faces from “Once Upon A time.” Also bring a gift to the parade to drop off for the USMC’s “Toys for Tots.” Collection boxes will be placed strategically along the parade route.