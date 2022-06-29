A vicious ad ran in last week’s paper on page 1A. Two of our neighbors, one being our town mayor and the other a candidate for Town Council, were discredited.
Ginny Dickey and Cindy Couture are in good standing in our community. Mayor Dickey is running for a third term. Cindy Couture is a respected teacher from Fountain Hills High School. They don’t deserve to be discredited. This is not what our town is about.
We, the community of Fountain Hills, do not need these negative remarks about our town. Mayor Dickey and Couture should be applauded for what they are doing for our community, not discredited.