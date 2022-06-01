I’ve lived in Arizona for 45 years but it’s only recently that I moved to Fountain Hills. You have a lively letters to the editor section and a lively race for mayor and Town Council.
I’m sure every one of the candidates is a fine individual but I personally know only one, Cindy Couture, who is running for Town Council.
As a physician, I have to evaluate individuals daily to understand how best to help them. Occasionally I’m amazed at how wrong I can be! But the more I interact with someone, the more I can refine my opinion. My opinion about Cindy is that she has exceptional intelligence and an open heart, willing to help others but not to advance herself. She acts this way because it is simply the right thing to do.
When I encounter such an individual, I really don't care if they have a D or an R after their name, but I do care about the quality of the decision making they can bring for the rest of us. I suspect that no candidate we endorse is perfect and I certainly am not. But when you measure her intellect, drive, altruism and openness, I think Cindy would be at the top of anyone’s list as a positive asset for the community.
I urge you to ignore partisan politics at this local level and look into a very good soul that you should consider when you vote this August and vote for Cindy Couture.