On Friday, Oct. 16, several other voters and myself arrived at Town Hall to drop off our ballots, not knowing that the building was closed that day. I had my ballot and drivers license in hand. After sharing our mutual disappointment of our failed voting mission, I returned to my car and stopped at the grocery.
Upon arriving home, my husband said our next door neighbor had called and was holding my license. One of the very kind ladies in the Town Hall parking lot found my license on the ground, drove straight to my home and, finding me not there, left my license with our wonderful next door neighbors.
Since I do not know who the Good Samaritan is, I thank you sincerely for returning my property; who knows how long it would have been until I discovered the loss? Fountain Hills has such wonderful citizens!