Last week I inadvertently (senior moment) left my wallet in a shopping cart in the parking lot of a local grocery store. I didn’t notice the wallet was missing until I was home.
As I was putting on my shoes to go retrieve the wallet, the doorbell rang and a man, asking my name, handed me the wallet, fully intact. He declined my offer of a reward and walked away.
I was so stunned I didn’t ask his name. If he sees this article, I hope he calls, as I would love to talk more to him about his life story and how integrity became such an important part of his life. He reinforced my belief in the best of humanity.