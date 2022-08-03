I often hear many people who say that the current news is so bad that they just refuse to watch anymore. For me, it’s not the news but how it’s presented, and how people are persuaded by a single source.
For a change of pace, try reading positive news. There are many online magazines that only report on good news. There is little need to persuade, attack or manipulate readers with misinformation or a bias.
I read a positive and engaging story about climate change. As temperatures rise, farms are sprouting up in Alaska where traditionally it has been too cold to plant crops or farm. This is great news for an isolated state which imports 95 percent of its food, even more positive with the food supply chain being disrupted from our recent pandemic.
Try reading a few stories that are positive daily. We often see these stories at the end of a newscast, but I wonder why they can’t be the first. Good day!