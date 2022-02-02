It is lovely to report about people in Fountain Hills who are thoughtful, kind and good neighbors.
Last week we had a visitor at our home and, inadvertently, the gate to our yard was left open. One of our two small dogs managed to slip out and go for a walk; I did not see this. When I discovered him missing I was upset, to put it mildly. My husband and I set out in the car to find the truant pooch named Gus.
I slowly drove around the area and saw one of our nearby neighbors out on his driveway. He said he had not seen Gus, but went inside his house and came out with the name and phone number of a lady who voluntarily searches for lost dogs. I thanked him and continued on, looking for Gus.
We continued up the street at a snail’s pace, calling for Gus, when a car going toward us stopped and a gentleman asked us whether we were searching for a dog. He said that the dog was at his home on Mustang, which was at least a mile from our home. We followed him to his house and his father came out holding Gus.
The gentleman, Jeff, said that they had given Gus water, some petting and even cleaned up a “present” that the troll of a dog had left on their yard. They carried him to our car and placed him in the back seat. Then I noticed that Jeff had even posted a notice on his mailbox about finding Gus, in the hope that someone searching would see it.
We thanked Jeff and his dad, but they did not see the tears of gratitude that flowed when I reached home.
We wish many blessings for these thoughtful men.