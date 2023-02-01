The quiet strength of Mayor Ginny Dickey’s leadership has impressed me since day one of her tenure. She guides our community with a calm wisdom that is tempered with good humor and she sets a healthy non-partisan tone, as should be the case for all local elected officials.
May our newest council members rise to her good example and follow her productive and thoughtful lead. Fountain Hills citizens, especially our young children, deserve good examples at our helm. Whatever their future aspirations, I hope the council members focus their deliberations and stay focused on what is best for Fountain Hills during this moment in our collective journey.