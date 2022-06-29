Cindy Couture is running for membership on Fountain Hill’s Town Council. As a neighbor and fellow volunteer, I have known and worked with Cindy over the past five years, and I am very pleased to commend her to you.
As an 18-year resident of Fountain Hills, Cindy spent a decade teaching English at Fountain Hills High School. In this capacity, she worked with hundreds of Fountain Hills’ students and their families. This alone has made her well known, well respected and well liked within the community.
Since retiring, she has been involved in a large number of community projects. To name a few, she worked on the Town’s Volunteer Expo, Business Expo, Vision 2020 planning effort, Dark Sky project and the Make a Difference program. As I have heard and seen directly, her work as a community volunteer is first-rate. She acts as a fair, well-informed, nonpartisan participant in the ventures she undertakes. Clearly, she is experienced in the workings of our town government.
Part of Cindy’s success as an educator and as a volunteer stems from her outstanding social skills. In short, she gets along well with everybody, from Joe Arpaio to our current mayor. She listens to the views of others, is out-front with her own beliefs, does not operate with hidden agendas and tries to seek middle ground when opposing views are in play. All of these attributes make her well suited to be an effective member of our Town Council.
For the reasons outlined above, I encourage you to vote for Cindy Couture. She will be a good addition to our Town Council.