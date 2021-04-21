Kudos to Mayor Ginny Dickey, Rev. Larry Fultz and the Mayor’s Youth Council for their efforts in obtaining Golden Rule designation for the Town of Fountain Hills.
I have often thought that if each and every one of us adhered to this brilliantly simple philosophy in our everyday lives, the world would be a much better place.
In tandem with this proclamation, I also marveled at the compassion and truly heroic efforts of Fountain Hills Senior Building Inspector Jeff Miller and our very own “Ranger Amy” Burnett, who recently bravely and efficiently rescued a magnificent, though wounded Great Horned Owl from its impalement on a barbed wire fence along the Beeline Highway. This inspiring story personifies the beauty of what the world could be if everyone practiced the Golden Rule.
Thank you, one and all, for giving me hope that this vision of “doing unto others as you would have others do unto you” is achievable.