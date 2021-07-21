Gold rush. That’s how owners of detox and sober living facilities describe their services and the fees that they charge for addicts utilizing their facilities (Obamacare opened Pandora’s Box by including the services that these facilities provide).
Thanks to Penny Junk for helping me understand that apples, oranges and bananas, placed into a bowl, will become a fruit salad and should not be considered as one. But, to me, it’s still fruit. Quack like a duck, walk like a duck, etc.
Several months ago, one of our astute businessmen kept retorting to my post on one of our Fountain Hills Facebook pages that there is a lot of money available by allowing these facilities into town. I kept asking him, how much and for whom? For some reason, he never responded. He is correct. I suggest that you watch, on cable, the 2021 movie “Body Brokers.” it will become obvious that the owners of such facilities have an opportunity to earn millions of dollars yearly by providing such facilities, in many cases without too much care for the actual patients.
Wow, this smells like a rotten banana or apple or orange. In any combination, it stinks. I still believe that these facilities do not belong in Fountain Hills.