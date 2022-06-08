The insert encouraging support for Ginny Dickey for Mayor of Fountain Hills in last week’s paper was terrific. It reminds us of what all is involved in being mayor of our town, activities that clearly amount to more than a part-time job, and activities that our current Mayor, Ginny Dickey fulfills with flying colors.
She studies the issues, prioritizes allocation of operating funds, supports our parks, infrastructure and economic development. She listens to all sides, encourages public participation and communication, listens and respects the advice of the Town attorney, represents our town at regional and state meetings, and clearly has not cost our town any money from lawsuits. Those activities alone are more than enough to warrant our vote for Ginny for mayor on Aug. 2.
But she goes beyond all that. She provides exemplary leadership within the non-partisan Town Council, forging many unanimous actions, including the passing of annual budgets, and noise and sign ordinances. Safety corridors, flashing stop signs and new pedestrian crosswalks were all passed with unanimous votes. Even when the Park Place development amendment failed, it was by a unanimous vote.
And there's more. If you haven’t seen this informative insert, you can find it on ginnydickeyformayor.com.
In these fractious times, leadership that brings people together for the good of the community cannot be taken for granted. My husband Larry Stiles and I love this town. If you do too, join us in voting for Ginny Dickey for mayor on Aug. 2.