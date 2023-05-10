Further to the question, “Why Independents?” a couple of weeks ago, is another question: What is the point of the Republican Party? What does it stand for?

What is the GOP’s mission? If you go to their websites, state or national, there is no detailed list of goals. Without goals, how can anyone be a leader? Leaders drive their team toward the achievement of goals. Yet there are no goals posted for voters to see. There are only very general, watery, ultimately meaningless statements.