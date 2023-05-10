Further to the question, “Why Independents?” a couple of weeks ago, is another question: What is the point of the Republican Party? What does it stand for?
What is the GOP’s mission? If you go to their websites, state or national, there is no detailed list of goals. Without goals, how can anyone be a leader? Leaders drive their team toward the achievement of goals. Yet there are no goals posted for voters to see. There are only very general, watery, ultimately meaningless statements.
Without distinct, posted goals, what does the party stand for? Is literally everything knee-jerk? Without goals to drive actions, one would always be on one’s back foot, off balance. For us voters, without written and plainly posted detailed legislative and policy goals in a succession of bullet items, what are we voting for?
What good, then, is “party?” What does “party” matter if all elected to office in the party are not working on attainment of the same goals? If they are not working toward them, all in agreement, then of course they cannot then tell their electorate what they intend to accomplish in any given session.
Why permit anyone to run for office in your party if not in agreement with the party’s goals and sworn to attain them? How about a football team where all were not in agreement on making touchdowns and blocking their opponents? Why simply rely on individual candidates’ statements when voting? I think it’s clear that much, much more is needed.
Republican voters, how about demanding that the party identifies in detail, for all to see, its specific legislative goals – or found a new one with a structure which will require that to happen?