Responding to the recent letter from Nancy Plencner titled “Sour Grapes.” To put this in perspective, in an Arizona Republican Party missive, she recently suggested that “FH is becoming a third world dictatorship.” She accused Mayor Dickey of “serving up a bunch of sour grapes” in her comments in The Times following her re-election. Ms. Plencner totally misused the meaning of the phrase “sour grapes.”
Ginny was re-elected against overwhelming odds. Her opponent outspent her almost six to one ($200,000 to $39,000). Most of Arpaio’s bankroll came from out-of-state donors. There are twice as many registered Republicans as Democrats. A large number of Republicans saw past the vitriolic untruths and voted for Ginny based on Ginny’s record of leadership, integrity and proven results over the last four years.
Here are Ginny's words: “I’m thankful for the support of Fountain Hills residents, who in record numbers voted for me. Unfortunately, this election brought unwanted national attention to Fountain Hills, including unprecedented out-of-state money pouring into our local race based on divisive issues mostly irrelevant to our town. A result was that that this campaign missed any serious discussion about ideas, goals and meaningful solutions to the opportunities and challenges we face as a community. Looking forward, using the framework we’ve created over the past four years, I will work with anyone who is willing to address needs in a serious, thoughtful representative manner. I remain resolute in focusing on safety, quality of life and economic vitality. We have much to accomplish.”
Ginny’s comments are not the words of someone who lost. Ginny won. Ironically, it is Ms. Plencner who served up the sour grapes. Her words are those of someone with a vituperative attitude, whose candidate lost.