Responding to the recent letter from Nancy Plencner titled “Sour Grapes.” To put this in perspective, in an Arizona Republican Party missive, she recently suggested that “FH is becoming a third world dictatorship.” She accused Mayor Dickey of “serving up a bunch of sour grapes” in her comments in The Times following her re-election. Ms. Plencner totally misused the meaning of the phrase “sour grapes.”

Ginny was re-elected against overwhelming odds. Her opponent outspent her almost six to one ($200,000 to $39,000). Most of Arpaio’s bankroll came from out-of-state donors. There are twice as many registered Republicans as Democrats. A large number of Republicans saw past the vitriolic untruths and voted for Ginny based on Ginny’s record of leadership, integrity and proven results over the last four years.