For many of us, Christmas is a very special time of the year filled with many traditions. Among these traditions is the exchange of gifts, a practice which may be traced back to the visit of the Three Kings and their presentation of gifts to the baby Jesus, who would be our Savior.
As we attend to our final holiday preparations, I hope that we pause to reflect on some of our gifts. We must acknowledge that, by the grace of God, we live in the greatest nation on Earth, a nation where we are able to preserve and enjoy God’s gift of freedom. Despite how humble or lowly we are at birth, we are afforded the gift, the opportunity to pursue successful lives and achieve great things. We live in a beautiful state and town and might even have the good fortune to view a “white Christmas” in the scenic mountains around us without having to drive in the snow or shovel it.
Over 2,000 years ago, a child was born who would willfully give His life for us, for our salvation, one of the greatest gifts we could ever receive. May we always remember that Christmas is first and foremost a celebration of that wonderful gift.
We appreciate the gift of our military, past and present, first responders and those in law enforcement, all of whom have made a commitment, a gift, to serve and protect us. Please keep them in your prayers.
May your Christmas be a joyous holiday filled with family, friends and the love and peace of Christ.