What do we do now? What we know we should do, but often do not remember in times of crisis or, in the words of Rodney King, “Can’t we all get along?” That’s how we respect others and create a civil country.
In the spirit of John Lewis, “Make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” That is what nurses and others do when they risk their lives to care for dying COVID-19 patients.
In honor of our county. do something good for someone on the other side of the aisle. That is what people do when they understand that, “united we stand and divided we fall.”
And, in the name of God, “Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me.”