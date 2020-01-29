A laugh a minute, “The Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” just opened at the Fountain Hills Theater and it is exceptional.
The talent that graces the stage is the rival of any in Phoenix. Hector Coris, who plays the D’Ysquiths family, has been a fixture throughout the valley, after success in the New York City cabaret/concert scene. Nick Gunnell, as Monty, commands the stage. His subtle expressions and perfect timing are matched by his strong voice.
The women, outstanding! Irma Gloria, as Phoebe D'Ysquith, and Erica Glenn, as Sibella, have wonderful voices and such stage presence. Erica is also the music director. Rita Liegel, as Miss Shingle, is a riot.
The whole cast is wonderful, with strong acting and great singing from all. The costumes are equally exceptional. Peter Hill, a wiz at directing comedies, does himself proud with this one.
The story is typical British farce. Monty finds out that he is eighth in line to be Lord D’Ysquith. What are the chances? It could never happen, right? Well, you will have to see the play to find out.
This is the Valley premier of ‘The Gentleman’s Guide," quite an honor for our theater. Who knows when you will have a chance to see it again? This wonderful theater experience is playing for the next two weeks. Don’t miss it.