On behalf of Bob’s Free Bikes, we volunteers would like to say “thank you” to our local businesses, service organizations, friends and neighbors for all your generosity. Without your support we would be unable to reach our goal of supplying a bike to any child in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area who would not otherwise be able to have one.
If you donated a bicycle, it could have gone to our Arizona National Guard families or been one of the 60 that went this past week to Luke Airforce Base. We also work to supply bikes to children in the foster care program or any child in our school system or churches that are personally nominated.
By the end of this year, we will have given out nearly 800 bicycles to kids. Since opening in 2017 Bob’s has delivered more than 2,700 bikes into welcoming hands.
If you made a cash donation it was used to buy brakes, tires, cables and other parts as necessary to make a bike safe for a child. In this upcoming year we would like to add providing a helmet and lock with every bike given away, helping to ensure the safety of that child. Bob’s relies 100% on community donations and we are grateful for all the support we have garnered over the years.
Bob’s Free Bikes is a totally volunteer organization, truly a labor of love for those that give their time repairing and delivering bikes to kids. Again, thank you to all of Fountain Hills and the Verde communities. We look forward to continuing our mission in 2022, our goal is to give out 1,000 bicycles!