We at Home Instead in Fountain Hills / North Scottsdale would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped make our Be A Santa To A Senior program a success again this holiday season.

Our great community stepped up and provided over 600 gifts for 195 local seniors who may otherwise feel forgotten or unappreciated because they don’t have family or friends to share the holiday with. Those gifts carry with them something even more valuable – the cheer Be A Santa To A Senior brings deserving seniors during this special season. This was the program’s fourth year in the area.