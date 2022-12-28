We at Home Instead in Fountain Hills / North Scottsdale would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped make our Be A Santa To A Senior program a success again this holiday season.
Our great community stepped up and provided over 600 gifts for 195 local seniors who may otherwise feel forgotten or unappreciated because they don’t have family or friends to share the holiday with. Those gifts carry with them something even more valuable – the cheer Be A Santa To A Senior brings deserving seniors during this special season. This was the program’s fourth year in the area.
We would also like to thank our community partners who were instrumental in the success of the program including Benefit Commerce Group, Tonto Verde Lady Niners Golf Association, Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, Starbucks on Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and Jazzercise.
Be A Santa To A Senior in a nationwide program that provides gifts and companionship to older adults. Home Instead partners with local community organizations to identify seniors for a gift because they might not receive one otherwise. Be A Santa To A Senior relies on the generosity of our community and local volunteers.
Again, thank you to all those who made this year’s Be A Santa To A Senior possible. To learn more about opportunities to help local seniors visit Readytocare.com or call 480-500-6550.