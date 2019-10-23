The Fountain Hills Botanical Garden is a great place to visit right now. All the September rains that we had put water behind the dam, so you get to see something that rarely occurs.
The dam was built in 1941 as a catchment for water for cattle that were on the property. P-Bar Cattle Ranch owned the property from 1906 to 1964. The dam is fragile with age, so please do not go on it when you’re looking for the pool of water behind it. There are leaks which create a trickle of water into the wash it backs up, so watch for birds to take advantage of this.
The way to see the water is to go past the sign for dam spur to the top of the trail and you can see it. Keep going down the other side of the rock and you can see damselflies, dragonflies and little tadpoles.
The trail has lots of loose rocks right now due to the rains so watch your step as you walk on it. The members of the garden are working on it but it takes time to clean it up. We are looking for new members so, if you can spare some time, we meet on the third Thursday of the month at the Community Center, or call 480-837-2800.