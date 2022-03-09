Remember the gaffer?
Forty-seven-plus ears of gaffing should be some kind of record. More importantly, what does gaffing reveal about the mindset of the gaffer?
From Freud, gaffing is called “a slip of the tongue.” While a slip of the tongue may seem funny to some, gaffing makes it apparent to most listeners that the gaffer has a problem. The main problem: The gaffer gives up secrets of his personal internal thinking, which normally would not be revealed. The gaffing person does not listen carefully to himself and is generally not careful. Two very good reasons to stay in the basement.
At the moment of the gaff, the gaffer is at odds with himself, both confused and confusing. This habit is not funny in a president – not funny in any individual – so how can it be funny for our nation?
Jean-Jacques Rousseau observed, “Man is born free but everywhere is in chains.” Mankind must have its future. That future found in its freedom. Rousseau’s observation then, somehow, should be changed. Changed to, “Everywhere man is born free and should remain free.”
It is mankind’s obligation to itself to remain free, thus to contend with the forces of enthrallment.
No to slavery. No to Chinese Communism. No to Russian Communism or any “ism” that enslaves.