The pandemic has caused such upheaval here in Fountain Hills. Shortages of paper products, hand sanitizer, bleach and the list goes on.
The Fountain Hills Girl Scouts identified a specific need and came to the rescue. They made face masks. Not just any masks, but those of material, design and durability exceeding the quality of factory-made. In their “selling price,” they asked only for non-perishable food to donate to Extended Hands Food Bank.
The Girl Scouts do not just sell cookies. They are our future leaders. They are exactly what America needs today and in the future.